  Philly Theatre Week

  Theatre Philadelphia hosts Philly Theatre Week: a 10-day celebration of the artists, organizations, and audiences that have made Greater Philadelphia one of the most vibrant theatre regions in the nation. Audiences will have an opportunity to try something new from our theatre community through a series of productions, readings, interactive events, and much more! All events will be free, $15, or $30 and open to the public. Tickets for Philly Theatre Week will go on sale Tuesday, January 16 at 10am!
  Presented by: Various Venues in Philadelphia, PA
  Starts: 02-08-2018
  Ends: 02-18-2018
Pay-What-You-Wish Sundays at Philadelphia Museum of Art Philadelphia Museum of Art 09-05-2010 12-27-2020 Philadelphia Museum of Art
Rittenhouse Square Farmers Market Rittenhouse Square 04-01-2014 12-29-2018 Rittenhouse Square
PECO Primate Reserve Philadelphia Zoo 07-01-2014 12-31-2018 Philadelphia Zoo
Clark Park Farmers' Market University City District 03-28-2015 12-29-2018 Clark Park
Barnes Arboretum Tour 07-10-2015 02-28-2021
ComedySportz ComedySportz 09-23-2015 08-04-2018 Playground at the Adrienne
Improv Comedy: The N Crowd The N Crowd 01-08-2016 04-26-2019 The N Crowd
Taste of Philly Food Tour Reading Terminal Market 03-16-2016 12-29-2018 Reading Terminal Market
Patriots and Pirates Independence Seaport Museum 04-13-2016 12-31-2018 Independence Seaport Museum
Prisons Today: Questions in the Age of Mass Incarceration Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site 05-06-2016 12-31-2018 Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site
Media Farmers Market Every Thursday 05-12-2016 12-27-2018 Media Theatre for the Performing Arts
Audacious Freedom: African Americans In Philadelphia 1776-1876 African American Museum in Philadelphia 12-10-2016 02-10-2018 African American Museum in Philadelphia
The Porch @ 30th Street Station University City District 12-10-2016 02-10-2018 The Porch @ 30th Street Station
Architectural Walking Tours Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia 12-10-2016 02-10-2018 Various Locations
Media 2nd Saturday Arts Stroll Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union 12-10-2016 02-10-2018 Media Borough
Second Sunday Chestnut Hill: Shop, Stroll, Brunch Chestnut Hill 12-10-2016 02-10-2018
First Friday Philadelphia Old City Arts Association 01-03-2017 07-03-2018
Philadelphia Small Business Fashion Week Impact HUB Philly 01-18-2017 03-18-2018 Impact Hub
Tango thru First Friday! Free Beginner Class, followed by Beginner Practica Philadelphia Argentine Tango School 01-20-2017 07-20-2018 Philadelphia Argentine Tango School
ComedySportz Minor League Matinee ComedySportz 03-19-2017 09-09-2018 Playground at the Adrienne
Tuesdays with Toomey Philly UP 03-28-2017 09-25-2018 Corner of 2nd Street and Chestnut Street
Flavors of Philly City Food Tours Philadelphia 04-06-2017 10-06-2018 City Food Tours Philadelphia
Bird/Nature Walk: Saturday Morning Bird Walks at the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove 05-27-2017 11-17-2018 John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove
Malcolm X Mural Arts Program, City of Philadelphia 06-14-2017 12-14-2018 33rd Street and Diamond Street
FREE Brewery Tours - Philadelphia Brewing Co. Philadelphia Brewing Company 06-24-2017 12-22-2018 Philadelphia Brewing Company â€“ Tasting Room
