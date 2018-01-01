CDs

World Cafe //   CDs //   Live At The World Cafe Volume 43

Live At The World Cafe Volume 43

Live At The World Cafe Volume 43


Donate Now for Volume 43

Tracklist

  • Dan Wilson "All Will Be Well"
  • The Districts "Ordinary Day"
  • Iron & Wine "Call It Dreaming"
  • Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul "Soulfire"
  • The Lone Bellow "Time’s Always Leaving"
  • Lo Moon "This Is It"
  • Maggie Rogers "Alaska"
  • Phoebe Bridgers "Motion Sickness"
  • Portugal. The Man "Feel It Still"
  • Preservation Jazz Hall Band "Santiago"
  • Songhoy Blues "Bamako"
  • Suzanne Vega "Luka"
  • Sweet Spririt "The Power"
  • The War On Drugs "Holding On"
  • Waxahatchee "Silver"
  • Phoenix "Ti Amo"
  • Bob Weir "Blue Mountain"


This CD is now available by donating in one of three ways:
- $8/mo
- $3/mo increase to your sustaining membership
- $30 additional gift


