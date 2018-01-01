The Night Before on XPN with Robert Drake

The 26th annual edition of 24 Nonstop Hours on the 24th Day of December! All day, all night December 24th!

It was 26 years ago when WXPN came to me, with those puppy-dog eyes, hoping that I'd fill in on December 24. Seems no one was available, and in those days before digital, you needed a body to oversee any programming. So, I agreed - as long as they gave me complete freedom to spin an aural web of sounds of the season - direct from my collection of holiday tunes. What they didn't know was that I had already developed a fascination for Christmas songs. Not the burnt cookies anyone can hear up and down the dial in December. My collection was chock-full of unique nuggets - some not given the light of day for decades.

So, they agreed to give me three hours and I delivered. The three hours went to four - which went to six and then to twelve, to celebrate twelve years of tradition! The following year management asked what I planned to do to top my 12-hour marathon. I said, how 'bout 24 hours?! After checking my pulse and temperature - just to be sure I wasn't babbling under some illness - they agreed. Ever since, I've been on the air for 24-nonstop hours every Christmas Eve.

And now I am doing it all again!

The Night Before on XPN made possible with support from XPN Members and from ...

BE SOCIAL!!

Make sure to hashtag your posts, pics & tweets... #XPNNightBefore

To better explain The Night Before on XPN with Robert Drake, check out this 'timeless classic' about my annual aural tradition, written and performed by Philly's own Bah & The Humbugs to celebrate my (then) 20th anniversary of The Night Before The Night Before

#XPNNightBefore Instagram Photo Gallery

Follow Along on Twitter: #XPNNightBefore

theericschuman - That’s a wrap for my last @wxpnfm request show of 2018See you all FRINGEMAS morning for another round of holiday oddities, right after #XPNNightBefore with @DJRobertDrake ! wx.pn/l... pic.twi... - 10:09PM Dec 22

theericschuman - Here's a track you're sure to hear on @DJRobertDrake 's #XPNNightBefore : A Philly MOM tribute to the @RamonesOfficial called, what else, RAMOMS! Now playing on the #IndieRockHitParade wx.pn/l... pic.twi... - 04:24AM Dec 22

DJRobertDrake - Check out these DIY Christmas Trees .. I'd say some of them are TREE-mendous! #XPNNightBefore www.bor... - 12:41PM Dec 20

DJRobertDrake - Thank YOU for listening year after year! See you on Monday for the 26th annual #XPNnightbefore twitter... - 05:08PM Dec 19

DJRobertDrake - Thanks - and thanks for listening in the middle of the night to @wxpnfm ... don't forget to join me NEXT Monday for by 24-hour takeover with #XPNnightbefore XPN.org... twitter... - 05:32PM Dec 17

DJRobertDrake - Two weeks from today I'll have been on the air for 12 of my 24 hours ... as I celebrate my 26th annivesary of #XPNnightbefore @wxpnfm XPN.org... - 05:09PM Dec 10

MrRonJensen - Love #XPNNightBefore twitter... - 02:51PM Nov 03

RockLinkster - Another great #XPNNightBefore Merry Christmas and Happy, Healthy New Year to all. See you all next year. #SameBatTimeSameBatStation Thanks @DJRobertDrake Now get home and get some well-deserved sleep. - 05:45AM Dec 25

Crabsncorn - I can watch #ChristmasStory with the sound turned down while listening to #XPNNightBefore . Life is good. Merry Xmas! - 03:04AM Dec 25

societous - #XPNNightBefore Merry Christmas to all! pic.twi... - 10:17PM Dec 24

twindy5 - Oh my goodness: “Yuletide Zeppelin” by mojochronic on #XPNNightBefore - 09:42PM Dec 24

rschene - @wxpnfm kudos on the app updates. Listening to #XPNnightbefore now pic.twi... - 07:13PM Dec 24

Heslin - Very grateful for @DJRobertDrake and the #XPNNightBefore on @wxpnfm - 06:59PM Dec 24

SweetMabelArt - Enjoying #XPNNightBefore in #Narbeth thanks to @DJRobertDrake and @wxpnfm - 03:35PM Dec 24

johnfkal - “Santa Lost A Ho” replaces “Dominick the Donkey” as my favorite holiday song. Thank you #XPNNightBefore - 02:09PM Dec 24

rednonna - Poor . He lost a Ho. He used to go HOHOHO now he only goes HOHO. #XPNNightBefore - 02:03PM Dec 24

LodgeKen - Thanks, Robert Drake, for the great music! #XPNNightBefore - 01:56PM Dec 24

andiliz1678 - OMG, MAME!! Thank you @DJRobertDrake , you made me and Mom very happy! #XPNNightBefore - 10:36AM Dec 24

